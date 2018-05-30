Colts sport #NOBStrong shirts at practice in support of Noblesville shooting victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis community continues to come together after a shooting at a Noblesville middle school on Friday.

The Indianapolis Colts showed their support for victims Jason Seaman and Ella Whistler by wearing #NOBStrong shirts at practice on Wednesday.

All of the proceeds from the shirt sales go directly to the victims and their families.

Click here if you’d like to donate to the victims’ recovery efforts.

Jason Seaman has recovered and addressed the media since the shooting. Ella Whistler remains at the hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Seaman later tweeted on Wednesday about the Colts showing their support: