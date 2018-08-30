Colts to hold kickoff concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Colts regular season football is almost here!

Thursday night is the last preseason game before the Colts get the regular season started on Sept. 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, leading up to the start of the new season, the Colts will be hold a Kickoff Concert to get fans excited for the return of Colts football.

Stephanie Pemberton, the vice president of marketing for the Colts, stopped by Daybreak Thursday morning.

She discussed of the upcoming concert.

For more information, click on the video.