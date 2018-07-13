Colts Training Camp 2018: Volunteers begin training

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Training is underway for volunteers ahead of Colts Training Camp 2018, which for the first time will be at Grand Park.

More than 100 volunteers are preparing to help staff the 400-acre complex where the Indianapolis Colts will primarily use three practice fields.

Training camp will kick off July 25 and boast 18 public practices along with several themed days, including ones for kids, community, the Armed Forces as well as a BBQ Bash, Friday Night Lights and Bike to Camp Day.

William Knox, director of Grand Park, said, “In my opinion, this will be probably one of the best camps the Colts have ever had.”

Knox gave a golf-cart tour of the three practice fields and the bleachers still under construction.

“All the stands you see behind us are for public seating, and those are the 6,000 seats,” he said, adding that there will be standing room available on the sidelines. “They’ll be able to get really close and there will be plenty of opportunities to get autographs.”

Fans will notice a few changes this year: primarily the need for a ticket to get into the practices. Tickets are still free to the public but you must log onto the Colts/Grand Park ticket host to reserve yours.

Grand Park officials said people can print tickets out at home or show them on smartphones at the gate. Officials said they have already distributed tens of thousands of tickets.

Colts fans can also check out Colts City, which will sport food, games, Colts in Motion museum-like displays, the Play 60 Zone for kids to show off their skills, and a Colts Pro Shop. Colts cheerleaders, mascot Blue and, of course, the players will be on hand.

“Everybody will be here,” Knox said.”I know the leadership at the Colts are very excited and look forward to this 10 year run we have.”

Traci Yohler is an accountant from Carmel and is volunteering for the first time at Colts Training Camp. It’s also the first time she’ll attend the camp.

“It’s just one of those things I always say I’m going to do and I just never make it happen,” Yohler said. “When it’s in your backyard, you can’t help but not do it.”

Yohler joined dozens of other volunteers Friday morning at Westfield city offices in Hamilton County for basic training.

“Makes me proud to live in this county that we can get something like this in our county and know they we’ll be able to show everybody a great experience,” she said.

It is a big year for the Colts. Many fans are counting on quarterback Andrew Luck to be back on the field after a debilitating shoulder surgery.

“We’re excited for the world to see Andrew Luck throw his first speed ball here at Grand Park,” Knox said.

It’s also the first season for new head coach Frank Reich along with a host of other players.

The Colts have two weeks from the start of training camp before their first preseason game on Aug. 9 in Seattle against the Seahawks. Aug. 20 marks their first home scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Visit the Colts website for the full training camp schedule.