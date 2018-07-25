Colts training camp gets underway at Grand Park Wednesday

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Wednesday is a big day for the Colts and for Colts fans. Players report for training camp at a brand new home.

For the first time ever, the Colts will hold camp at Grand Park in Westfield and they’ve added new events to make it more fan friendly. It all starts Wednesday with a camp kickoff event.

Entrance is free Wednesday with no ticket required for entry, but every day after Wednesday a free ticket will be needed to enter. Tickets are required for everyone from infants to adults. Those can get those tickets online or at Grand Park.

Wednesday, there’s no Colts practice but there is the camp kickoff event starting at 7 pm and goes until 10 pm tonight. The clear bag policy is in effect for the entire training camp.

Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday night. Parking will be available for $5 in lots C, E and F. A free shuttle will be available at the Shelby Materials parking lot, south of Grand Park. You can see Colts City to the South of the map there and that opens tomorrow at noon to fans during practice.

Wednesday the first 3,00 fans get free cooling towels as part of today’s giveaway. There will be live music and fireworks. Blue will be here as well as cheerleaders and Marlon Jackson signing autographs.

To get tickets for entry to Colts training camp, click here.

To view the entire Colts training camp schedule, click here.