Colts training camp security: what fans should know

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Indianapolis Colts fans are flocking to training camp, and security staff members behind the scenes are working to ensure everyone’s safety.

Fans who walked into Grand Park on Thursday immediately saw Westfield police and public safety volunteers. The Colts security team is also working onsite.

What the fans do not necessarily see is the mobile command unit where security personnel can view cameras stationed throughout the campus. Rob Gaylor of the Westfield Fire Department said the security team is monitoring everything from parking to player safety. He would not say how many officers are on campus.

“We’re a family-oriented city,” Gaylor said. “We’re a safe city and we preach and we practice those things.”

Fans can only bring in clear bags.

Dogs, water bottles and outside food are all banned from camp.

Gaylor is asking fans to plan ahead, know where they are parking and, if they see anything suspicious, report it to security. The staff said they are prepared for anything, including public safety threats.

“We’re prepared for those events if they were to happen,” Gaylor said. “We are taking every measure that we possibly can to eliminate them before it becomes an issue.”

The camp runs until Aug. 18.

This story was corrected to indicate Westfield police are working at the Grand Park venue.

Colts camp schedule for July 27-Aug. 2

Friday and Saturday (Kids Day): Colts City, noon-4 p.m.; team practice, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Colts City, noon-4 p.m.; team practice, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday (BBQ Bash Night): Colts City, 5-9 p.m.; team practice, 6:15-8:30 p.m.

Colts City, 5-9 p.m.; team practice, 6:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (Sunrise Yoga): Colts City, 8 a.m.-noon; team practice, 9-11 a.m.

Colts City, 8 a.m.-noon; team practice, 9-11 a.m. Full schedule at colts.com

This story updates the time for Sunday’s events, which were changed by the team on Friday.