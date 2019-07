CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A survivor of the Columbine High School shooting shared her story and rose awareness for the importance of tissue and organ donations.

Kacey Johnson was 17 when shots rang out in her high school on April 20, 1999. She came face to face with one of the Columbine shooters in the school library.

The Indiana Donor Network’s annual educational summit was Monday morning at the Renaissance Hotel in Carmel.