Columbus man struck, killed after crashing car, walking across I-65

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man walking back to his crashed car on Interstate 65 died after being struck by a semi tractor-trailer early Monday morning, according to state police.

Investigators believe 27-year-old Justin Mills was driving a silver Toyota Avalon southbound near mile marker 74.5 when the vehicle entered the median and struck the cable barrier. Then Mills walked to the rest area.

When Mills was crossing the interstate back to his car, a box trailer driven by 48-year-old Carlos Zepeda struck and killed him.

Police say Zepeda immediately stopped and called police; he was injured in the incident.

Toxicology reports for Mills and Zepeda were pending on Monday night.

Anyone with information about either of the crashes is urged to call the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at 812-689-5000.