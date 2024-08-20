Search
Columbus police searching for gas station robbery suspect

Columbus police searching for man who robbed gas station

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Columbus, Indiana, are searching for the man who held up a gas station early Monday morning.

Columbus Police Department officers were called at 3:53 a.m. to the Circle K gas station near the Walesboro exit/Exit 64 off of southbound I-65. The gas station is about seven miles southeast of downtown Columbus next to a large industrial park.

Police said on Facebook that a man in his late teens or early 20s entered the store wearing a black ski mask, jeans, and a black sweatshirt with bleach stains on it. He flashed a handgun at the cashier and got away with $170 in cash.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information should contact Det. M. McCrary at 812-376-2623.

