Columbus police seek help identifying woman found dead on I-65

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Columbus are investigating after an unidentified woman was found dead on the side of I-65 Monday evening, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Officers responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near the 64.5 mile marker for a report of a deceased woman on the shoulder. The officers were able to locate the deceased woman shortly after arriving on scene.

The woman is described as an Hispanic female who is approximately 20-30 years of age with a lip piercing. Police say the woman was wearing a maroon sweatshirt, tan pants and black tennis shoes.

Officials later released tattoos that were on the woman in hopes of identifying her. A tattoo if a crown was found on her right hand and a tattoo with stars and a feather on her left wrist.

The Bartholomew County Cornoner’s Office has ruled that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

Police are asking anyone who would have been traveling in that area between 8 and 8:45 p.m.who witnessed a parked vehicle on or near the interstate where the female was found or those who may have seen the woman walking in that area to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.