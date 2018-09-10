Columbus police tell residents to lock up their guns

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Columbus Police Department is asking residents securely lock up firearms after four unsecured guns were reported stolen last week.

So far this year, 47 weapons — 36 handguns and 11 shotguns and rifles — have been stolen in Columbus. Police said the majority of the thefts have occurred from unsecured vehicles and homes.

Police said 183 firearms have been reported stolen in Columbus since 2016.

While the vast majority of gun owners secure their firearms when they are not be used, there has been an increase in the number of thefts locally. In 2017, there were 82 firearms reported stolen in Columbus which was a 65 percent increase over 2016.

Lt. Matt Harris, public relations officer for the department, issued this statement: