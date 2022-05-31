Life.Style.Live!

Comedian Brad Williams talks Cirque du Soleil’s new Las Vegas Show ‘Mad Apple’

This new Cirque du Soleil show will be a wild NYC-inspired night that blurs the lines between circus, live entertainment and NYC nightlife culture! It combines comedy, acrobatics, music, dance and magic.

Cirque du Soleil is debuting a completely new and wickedly fun Las Vegas production, called “Mad Apple” at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

“Mad Apple” features comedian Brad Williams, freestyle rapper Chris Turner and vocalist Xharlie Black and an incredibly talented cast of 39 people. Williams is the standup comedian to headline a Cirque du Soleil production. He joined us on “Life. Style. Live!” Tuesday to share what you can expect from the show.

“Mad Apple” is a delicious Cirque du Soleil cocktail of music, comedy, magic and mayhem that puts NYC nightlife under the Las Vegas lights. It’s inspired by the city’s rich musical history, legendary comedy scene and unrivaled nightlife, combined with the wow factor of Cirque du Soleil to create an experience that will feel like a giant party from start to finish.

It rewrites the script for Cirque du Soleil entertainment. Each act will reflect a different nocturnal side of New York, brought to life by underground stars, high-flying acrobats, street performers, up-and-coming entertainers, and the biggest musical hits to come out of the City.

“Mad Apple” is a nonstop New York thrill ride from the moment guests enter the theater. From pre-show magic and boozy libations at the stunning stage bar, to the band playing hits inspired by NYC’s most famous musicians and composers, Mad Apple blurs the lines between circus, live entertainment and New York nightlife culture.

