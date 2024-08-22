Comedian Nate Russ talks viral success and upcoming projects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Nate Russ, a local comedian featured on WISH-TV’s “All Indiana,” is now making waves nationwide. He is selling out shows and reaching viral fame after his skit “Buggin,” and now he has become a well-known name in comedy.

Since his appearance on the program a year ago, Russ’s career has skyrocketed. Homecoming Comedy, his recurring show, was just the beginning.

His most recent project, Buggin’, is a 37-part series on Instagram that about explores the personalities of bugs. The series has gotten over 30 million views.

Russ also discussed performing with The Bald Brothers, Kev on Stage and Tony Baker.

Russ also emphasized the importance of being consistent on social media about the right topics. He encouraged others looking to grow their social media audience to track current trends.