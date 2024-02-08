Comedian Steve Hytner bringing his stand-up style to Indiana

Steve Hytner, actor and comedian celebrated for his iconic portrayal of Kenny Bania on the hit sitcom Seinfeld, has shown audiences his talent across a spectrum of television shows.

From his regular roles in The 100 Lives of Black Jack Savage, Hardball, and Working, to memorable appearances in Roswell, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Friends, The King of Queens, and many more, Hytner has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Recognized for his versatility and comedic timing, he has entertained viewers in diverse roles ranging from Craig Lesko on The Jeff Foxworthy Show to Ty Parsec in The Adventures of Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

Next month, eager fans in Indiana will have the opportunity to catch Hytner live as he makes stops in Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Plainfield from February 1st to 3rd.

Tickets for these highly anticipated events can be secured through Mad Hatter Shows’ Live Event Management platform.