Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Comedian Steve Hytner bringing his stand-up style to Indiana

Comedian Steve Hytner bringing his stand-up style to Indiana

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Steve Hytner, actor and comedian celebrated for his iconic portrayal of Kenny Bania on the hit sitcom Seinfeld, has shown audiences his talent across a spectrum of television shows.

From his regular roles in The 100 Lives of Black Jack Savage, Hardball, and Working, to memorable appearances in Roswell, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Friends, The King of Queens, and many more, Hytner has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Recognized for his versatility and comedic timing, he has entertained viewers in diverse roles ranging from Craig Lesko on The Jeff Foxworthy Show to Ty Parsec in The Adventures of Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

Next month, eager fans in Indiana will have the opportunity to catch Hytner live as he makes stops in Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Plainfield from February 1st to 3rd.

Tickets for these highly anticipated events can be secured through Mad Hatter Shows’ Live Event Management platform.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Racing to recapture past glory:...
Motorsports /
Indiana Supreme Court: Judge didn’t...
News /
Each medal at the Paris...
Sports /
Robert De Niro opens up...
Entertainment /
Hammond gang leader to spend...
News /
A volcano in Iceland is...
International News /
Thursday’s business headlines
Business /
5 Marines aboard helicopter that...
News /