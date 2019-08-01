Comfortable and quiet stretch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another great start to the morning as more and more kids go back to school. Temperatures in the lower 60s through the morning with everyone warming to the lower 80s this afternoon. Another day with lots of sunshine! Clear and quiet tonight as lows fall to the lower 60s.

Wrapping up the workweek on a gorgeous note with highs in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will increase through the weekend. Highs will also slowly increase as well with most in the mid-80s and lots of sunshine. Another great day Sunday as highs warm to the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

Another quiet start to the week but it’ll be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Next chance of rain will arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday and will be spotty in nature.