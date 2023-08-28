Comfortable conditions expected all week long!

Tonight

Sunset: 8:26 PM

Sunday night looks to be a great feeling one outside again thanks to the drier air. The last few evenings have been warm and humid so much easier sleeping conditions as we make our way to tomorrow morning. Wind speeds will slow down a bit but not become calm. A few clouds could be seen overnight into the early morning hours but for the most part skies remain clear tonight.

Tomorrow

Tuesday looks like a near carbon copy of Sunday with the only exceptions being slightly slower winds and slightly brighter skies. High temperatures once again look to be in the upper 70s after a cooler start to the day in the upper 50s. Rain is very likely out of the question for all of Indiana. Sue to all the sunshine ahead, sunblock is still a good idea if spending multiple hours in the sun this time of year.

Tomorrow Night

Tuesday night once again seems cool and calm, almost more of a fall feel to the evening if it wasn’t for the few cicadas still chirping to tell you it’s summer. Low temperature will be near the 55-degree mark by Tuesday morning. Skies remain mostly clear and winds slow to around 5 MPH out of the north.

Tuesday

By Tuesday we are a tiny bit warmer but high temperatures are still expected to halt before making it into the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies still rule and winds stay calmer out of the west around 5-10 MPH.

8-Day Forecast

Looks like our dry weather will continue on for a little while this week with rain chances at zero until the weekend comes where it only increases to about 10 percent. Temperatures remain somewhat steady all week long then temperatures will rebound but not at such a drastic rate as we move towards next weekend. Winds will eventually hit a calmer patch for the start of next week and going into next weekend but the middle of the week could be a bit breezy.