News

‘Commerce Park’ adds to growing economic development in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Brownsburg’s town manager says the planned 47-acre Commerce Park at Brownsburg Raceway project announced today is part of a concerted effort to boost economic development in the Hendricks County town. Terre Haute-based Garmong Development detailed plans for the park, located near Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, which will have a focus on promoting R&D and manufacturing in the motorsports industry. “To be able to support our companies, it just grows our base that we’ve had here,” said Debbie Cook. “It’s been in our plans for years, but it’s really great to see it come to fruition.”

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, Cook and Brownsburg Town Council President Travis Tschaenn said collaboration has been key.

“This is huge,” Cook said. “We are growing the tax base. It’s been the priority of the council and this wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the support of the council and it takes a whole team to get them over the finish line.”

The Commerce Park project is the latest in a string of major projects announced for Brownsburg in recent months.

In November, town officials broke ground on the Ronald Reagan Logistics Center. Being built over two phases, the project will include up to five buildings totaling nearly 4 million square feet of logistics space.

The following month, France-based biotechnology company Orano Med LLC said it would invest $15 million to establish its second U.S. manufacturing facility in Brownsburg and create about a dozen jobs.

Last month, Indianapolis-based Acorn Distributors Inc. detailed plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Brownsburg with a new, 125,000-square-foot facility.

Tschaenn says the current town council shifted its focus a few years ago.

“Our focus is economic growth and economic development to help balance our tax base here in our community and Deb’s just done a phenomenal job of bringing organizations to the table and we’ve helped bring them to the finish line,” said Tschaenn. “What we’ve done on the Ronald Reagan Parkway is going to be a huge driver of economic development for our community, not just currently but in the years to come.”

Tschaenn says Brownsburg and the surrounding communities have a workforce that is attractive to businesses. He says the town’s schools and other quality of life benefits have also been key for companies looking to come to Brownsburg.