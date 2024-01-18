Commission Row looks to complete Pacers’ block downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new entertainment space is opening right next to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, just in time for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Commission Row is Pacers Sports and Entertainment’s newest addition to the Wholesale District downtown.

With its completion, the organization’s leaders look to impress the droves of people coming to Indianapolis for the All-Star Game — which is exactly a month from Thursday.

It puts a bow on years of improvements to the area, which include multi-million dollar renovations at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and last year’s opening of Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

PS&E teamed up with Indy-based Cunningham Restaurant Group to manage Commission Row.

Executive Chef Corey Fuller says his team is prepared for the crowds of the All-Star Game and beyond.

“Being down here next to Gainbridge is fantastic,” Fuller said. “We have such a vibrant area around us, so much to do. Right now, we have an ice rink, soon it’ll be basketball courts. Being right next to Gainbridge right in the heart of all the action is just fantastic.”

The venue itself is 30,000 square feet and has three floors. The top floor is an event space. There’s a steakhouse in the middle floor and a speakeasy in the basement.

Fuller says it’s been great to develop the concept.

“Building this team has been nothing short of a dream come true for me,” Fuller said. “Growing up in Indiana I always dreamed I would do something this big and it’s finally coming true.”

Officials say the name Commission Row is a nod to an old nickname for Delaware Street which had a history for commerce in the mid-19th century.

A ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by the restaurant’s grand opening.

