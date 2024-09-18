Bartholomew County library offers AI service for Spanish speakers

Jason Hatton, director of the Bartholomew County Public Library, is shown near the front desk. (Provided Photo/The Republic)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (The Republic) — The Bartholomew County Public Library is making communication easier for its Spanish-speaking patrons for everything from checking out books to participating in library programs.

The library has partnered with Traduality, a Bloomington-based digital translation platform that connects businesses with translators and AI translation technologies to help firms and organizations communicate with global audiences.

Through the implementation of Traduality’s AI-powered language interpreter tablets at the library, library staff can now provide real-time support and services to Spanish-speaking patrons across several departments including the library Express.

Library staff said that this allows the library to not only meet the immediate needs of these community members, but also foster a welcoming environment that promotes greater engagement.

Jason Hatton, library director, shared his enthusiasm for the new service.

“Our mission is to serve every member of our community, and language should never be a barrier to accessing resources or feeling connected,” he said. “By partnering with Traduality, we’re ensuring that our Spanish-speaking patrons feel valued and supported in their language of choice. This is a step toward making the library a more inclusive space for everyone.”

Traduality’s language interpretation device empowers library staff to communicate seamlessly with Spanish-speaking patrons, enabling personalized assistance with everything from checking out books and materials to participating in library programs. This innovative solution helps the library improve member satisfaction and retention by eliminating language barriers that could otherwise hinder participation.

Diego Achio, CEO and co-founder of Traduality, emphasized the impact of this partnership.

“Our goal is to equip organizations with the tools they need to not only communicate effectively with non-English speakers but also to build lasting relationships that drive loyalty and engagement,” Achio said. “We’re confident that this step will enable the library to serve its community even better.”

Information: 812-379-1266 or mybcpl.org.

This article originally appeared in The Republic.