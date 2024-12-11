Controversial Nashville rezoning passes 2-1

Petitioner Jimmy Tilton points to locations on a site map for a proposed RV campsite and festival area as audience members ask questions during a rezoning discussion at the Brown County Commissioners meeting on Dec. 4 in Nashville. (Provided photo/Dave Stafford/Brown County Democrat)

NASHVILLE, Ind. (Brown County Democrat) — A controversial rezoning of 85.5 acres of farmland primarily lying within the floodway and floodway fringe of Salt Creek in Nashville was approved 2-1 Dec. 4 by Brown County Commissioners.

Despite ongoing opposition from neighboring property owners, the property was rezoned from a residential zoning classification to general business, opening the way for potential development on the site.

Petitioner Jimmy Tilton proposes developing an arts and culture park with RV campsites and a festival ground on the property that surrounds the Nashville Sewer Treatment Plant at 279 W. Main St.

“Today I stand before you to discuss how granting the property general business zoning will contribute significantly to what makes Brown County an exceptional place to visit and live,” Tilton told the commissioners.

He noted studies showing that foot traffic in Nashville has declined steadily in the past two years, which he said raises questions of what can be done to bolster tourism and revitalize the local economy.

“Despite the property’s challenges, being largely situated in a floodway, we believe it holds immense potential to serve our community,” Tilton said. “With your approval, we can transform it into a valuable asset that provides space for trails, space for parking and space for fun.”

Residents who live near the area oppose the rezoning and the proposed development, and when asked by a speaker to stand at the meeting, they constituted an estimated three-quarters of the people attending the commissioners meeting in the overflowing Salmon Room of the Brown County Government Office Building. Opponents are concerned about flooding, traffic, noise and other issues. More than 150 residents who live near the development signed a petition against the rezoning.

Several people spoke against the rezoning on Dec. 4, and a smaller number spoke in favor.

Vanessa McClary of Bloomington spoke in favor of the proposal, suggesting the location might be a good venue for a hot air balloon event that she has organized.

“I love your community, and I mean that,” McClary said. “… Bringing those beautiful balloons over here to your community, to have a festival, it’s like the perfect spot. … We would love to be here in your community on this ground.”

But those who spoke in favor of the plan were outnumber by those who spoke against it. Becky Stapf, for instance, said the decision seemed rushed.

“Does it need to be rezoned now if the Tiltons haven’t got all their reports and studies compiled yet? Why the need to rezone right now, if you have yet to study the environmental impact and all these other issues?,” she asked.

Julie Waltman Lee again suggested that Commissioner Blake Wolpert should not vote due to concerns of bias or conflict of interest. Wolpert spoke in favor of the Tilton project before the the Brown County Area Plan Commission, which voted 4-3 to recommend against rezoning.

“That’s already been addressed through the legal process and there’s absolutely no reason I have to recuse myself,” Wolpert said. “As was pointed out to me, in small communities, if you recused yourself because you were for or against various issues, you would never get anything done.”

Waltman Lee replied, “But you put yourself into this by coming to the (plan commission) meeting. Nobody said, Blake, come to the meeting and speak.”

Commissioners President Jerry Pittman and Wolpert, whose terms expire at the end of the year, voted to approve the rezoning. In January, they will be replaced by Commissioners-elect Tim Clark and Kevin Patrick.

“First of all,” Pittman said, “Angry mobs do not change my mind, peaceful mobs don’t change my mind. I am in a position where I have to make a decision according to the law, and according to the guidelines we have from planning and zoning. … I feel it is a legitimate request.”

Commissioner Ron Sanders, who voted against the rezoning, has been openly critical of Pittman and Wolpert over unpopular votes they have cast in their last months in office, and he did so again Wednesday.

Sanders sided with residents who urged the commissioners to vote against or delay the rezoning, saying to Wolpert at one point, “Mr. Tilton’s lawyer said something about the commissioners being objective and listening to everything before they made a decision. Sounds to me like your decision was already made.

“… Again, I’m disappointed that you guys are out the door in less than 30 days and you do … this with all your citizens in front of you, and the majority of them saying no.

“And Blake, you probably should have recused yourself,” Sanders said, drawing applause from the audience.

Wolpert had characterized opposition to the Tilton development as typical for Brown County development proposals, and he dismissed suggestions he and Pittman should not vote on matters before them.

“The idea that you shouldn’t do your job because a new board convenes after the first of the year is outrageous,” Wolpert said.

Wednesday’s decision rezones the property to change its potential uses. The Brown County Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a special exception for a travel trailer park on the property at its Dec. 18 meeting.

This story was originally published by Brown County Democrat on Dec. 10, 2024.