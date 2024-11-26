Merchants debut Late Night Small Business Saturday

Snow falls outside the Artists Colony Inn & Restaurant on Van Buren Street in Nashville, where many businesses will stay open late on Small Business Saturday. (Provided Photo/Brown County Democrat)

NASHVILLE, Ind. (Brown County Democrat) — Shopping small is supporting big — big dreams, that is.

Small Business Saturday is a nationally recognized annual event that takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It was started in 2010 in an effort to support the small businesses that were struggling due to the economic recession.

This Saturday will be an important day for Brown County businesses as they plan to greet more customers than they normally see … for longer. This is the first Late Night Small Business Saturday for the county, joining the regular annual events during the day. Brown County Convention and Visitors Bureau Outreach Coordinator Mal Day said that their past efforts focused on daytime shopping, but this year they have added the extended hours to give visitors and locals more time to shop local.

“At least 12 businesses that usually close at 5 p.m. will be staying open until 7 p.m.,” Cristina Villani, the county’s marketing director, said at the Convention and Visitors Bureau meeting on Nov. 19.

They are hoping this will be the first event of many in which local businesses can extend their hours.

“Small Business Saturday is a wonderful way to remind locals and visiting shoppers that small businesses are the lifeblood of our community,” said Ashlee Hughes, store manager of Fallen Leaf Books. “This is a town built from the resourcefulness and perseverance of the people who made this place their home. People have always come here with a dream, and we remain a place where people come to build a dream from scratch. Many of these small businesses are the results of people being brave enough to take a chance to do what they love in a place that they love.

“My hope for anyone’s takeaway from an event like this is to remind oneself not to take a community like ours for granted, and the best way to do that is to support your local shops the best you can, especially during a shopping season where it is all too easy to turn to a computer or your phone instead, but there is nothing like stepping into a shop and having a conversation with someone and knowing that the money you spent there that day is only going to help keep that business alive so that you can keep coming back.”

Many stores including Fallen Leaf Books and Hippies & Cowboys will be offering a 10% discount to shoppers. The Educated Otter will be offering 50% off their clearance area and an Otter Tote Bag with the purchase of $20 or more, according to Diana Hostetler, The Educated Otter’s Shop Keep.

Rusty Sugar opened up earlier this year and is not set up to offer special promotions on Saturday, but they are still looking forward to seeing the shoppers.

“When you pick a nostalgic or artisan gift, you’re giving more than just an item — you’re sharing a story, memory or a piece of someone’s creativity,” Rusty Sugar Owner April Jackson said. “These gifts have character and thoughtfulness that you simply can’t find in big-box stores. They’re perfect for creating those ‘wow’ moments when someone unwraps something truly special … Whether it’s a beautifully crafted piece or a gift that sparks a memory, you’ll find something here that feels just right for the holidays.”

American Express originally launched the Small Business Saturday initiative. “Every Main Street across the country has its own unique story — and choosing to shop local helps our neighborhoods thrive,” American Express said about the event on its website.

As of Nov. 21, these local businesses had confirmed their participation in Late Night Small Business Saturday, according to Day and local merchants:

Love & Dreams Boutique

The Educated Otter

Our Sandwich Place

Yesteryear Old Time Photos

Bali Makasih Island Imports

House of Jerky

The Nashville House

Story Inn

Rusty Sugar

Our Little World

Brown County Antique Mall

Route 46 Vintage

Simply 4 You

Foxfire

Naughty Dog Books

Kith & Kindred

Hippies and Cowboys

Haven Lee

Bone Appetit

At Home with Heartland

Rivers & Roads

The Cheeky Owl

Fallen Leaf Books

Touch of Silver, Gold & Old

This story was originally published by the Brown County Democrat on Nov. 26, 2024