Cat reunited with family after getting stuck between home, patio in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (DAILY JOURNAL) — There was a happy ending for one Johnson County family after they were reunited with their missing cat — which had gotten stuck between a Bargersville-area home and a patio last week.

The cat, Mittens, got stuck in a small space between a home and a patio last week. She had been there for about six days, and was rescued by Bargersville firefighters on Wednesday after a call from Johnson County Community Cats, a nonprofit that is the only cat-specific rescue and Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program located in Johnson County, which was attempting to trap the cat.

But the good news for the cat didn’t stop there, as over the weekend it was revealed the cat had been reunited with her family — who had given up hope Mittens would never be found.

When Mittens went missing, her family had no luck finding her and, as time passed, they began to fear the worst. But a family member saw news coverage about Mittens’ rescue and alerted the family, who was able to contact JCCC to get them reunited, JCCC said in a Facebook update Sunday.

Before Mittens’ true identity was found, JCCC had named her Spelunker because she “went spelunking and got stuck.” After allowing her to decompress from her rescue for a couple of days, Mittens was ready for plenty of attention, the nonprofit said in a Facebook post Friday.

JCCC’s vet examined Mittens, and JCCC members were happy with the shape she was in despite her being stuck for six days. She was treated for fleas and a tick; additionally, she was treated for a urinary issue but was expected to be OK as she was on medication for it, the nonprofit said.

As for the repair of the concrete patio, which had pieces removed in order to rescue Mittens, it was donated by a community member, JCCC said in a Facebook post.

Mittens is now home with her family safe and sound. JCCC was also able to microchip her in case she slips out again, the nonprofit said.

“Not every story has a happy ending but we’re glad this one did,” JCCC said in a Facebook post.

This article originally appeared in the Daily Journal.