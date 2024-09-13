Danville Community School Board addresses prayer practice

On Sept. 3, 2024, The Danville Community School Board holds a public workshop to discuss a letter sent to the Board on Aug. 9, 2024, from Americans United for Separation of Church and State. (Photo by Jerry Vornholt/The Republican)

DANVILLE, Ind. (THE REPUBLICAN) — On Tuesday September 3, 2024, the Danville Community School Board held a public workshop to discuss a letter sent to the Board on August 9, 2024 from Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

The letter was sent regarding a complaint it received about the school board’s long standing practice of reciting The Lord’s Prayer prior to its monthly board meetings. The letter cited several Federal and Supreme Court cases implying that this practice was a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. The letter requested a response from DCSC within 30 days of receipt.

Only three people showed up to the workshop. When asked if they would like to speak, they each responded that they were only there to support school board member Austin Brown. There was no further explanation as to why or what support Mr. Brown needed.

Brown then said, “Now would be your opportunity to show your support for or against how things are currently happening.”

That prompted Rhonda Cullison, one of those supporting Brown, to speak. “That’s why I came. To be of support and to say, yes,I think it’s a great thing and I don’t even understand why someone would question it,” Cullison shared.

She continued, “It’s bothersome to me that my tax dollars would have to pay for this to go to court because it’s been going on for years and years and I know things change…(but) I don’t understand it. I’m very much in support of still keeping grounded with our faith and with the grounding of the school corporation,” Cullison answered Brown.

Brown continued on that line asking, “Would you be in favor of spending money to protect that right or would you rather not spend the money and move forward?”

“No. I would definitely be in favor of spending money to protect that right,” Cullison answered.

DCSC board member Jim Bryant asked Cullison if she had any concern if the board were to try and find a way to pray but be more inclusive without being offensive.

“I guess it would just depend on what are we talking about,” Cullison replied.

Wrapping up the workshop, Board President Beth Cherry stated that the board is working on solutions that would be more inclusive but that it’s going to be an ebb and flow process. “We are going to have to find what works best for us, as a group,” she stated.

The Republican asked to be kept apprised of any future action the board may take regarding the letter.