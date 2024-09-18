Fund provides hearing aids for all Jackson County students

PRODUCTION - 07 September 2024, Baden-Württemberg, Karlsruhe: A two-year-old boy wears a hearing aid. Hearing aids amplify sound acoustically. For this technology to be sufficient, there must still be residual function in the hair cells.(Photo by Uli Deck/picture alliance via Getty Images)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (The Tribune) — The Jackson County Hearing Aid Fund for School Age Children is available for any Jackson County student from K-12.

This includes students attending public private or home school. Up to $2,000 per hearing aid may be provided as long as there are available funds. To qualify, there must be documented hearing loss, medical clearance and recommendation of hearing aids from an otolaryngologist or audiologist.

The fund was established in 2005 so students with hearing loss would have improved access to language development, social development and educational growth.

The fund is administered by The Community Foundation of Jackson County and relies on donations. Donations may be sent to foundation at PO Box 1231, Seymour, IN 47274. Designate your donation to the Jackson County Hearing Aid Fund for School Age Children.

If your child is in need of hearing aids as a first-time user or is in need of replacement hearing aids, there are various ways to request funds.

It is important to note no financial application is required nor financial information taken. All students are eligible. You may contact your child’s otolaryngologist or audiologist, the special education department at your school, the school nurse or the fund representative, Jay Cherry, at cherrycommunication@gmail.com. These contacts will eventually communicate with each other and work together to provide your child with quality hearing instruments.

This article originally appeared in The Tribune.