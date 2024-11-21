G-C schools honor veterans with special programs

GREENFIELD (GREENFIELD DAILY REPORTER) — There was a solemn silence as veterans began to walk into Greenfield-Central High School’s gymnasium last Monday.

But a single, brave teenager broke it: clapping proudly from the top of the bleachers. Immediately, thunderous applause echoed from hundreds of students as veterans walked into the space to collect a red, white or blue flower and find a seat in a program to show honor for their years of service.

From giddy kindergarteners to respectful seniors, Greenfield-Central students celebrated Veterans Day with patriotic programs to show gratitude, according to a press release from the school corporation.

Elementary students eagerly waved flags, and high schoolers gave a standing ovation as neighbors and grandparents walked in. At every age level in between, veterans received two days of gratitude in special programs at G-C schools.

It’s a tradition deeply rooted in Greenfield-Central schools.

“Honoring our veterans is simply good citizenship. This value is ingrained into our community, and for that I am extremely proud,” said Superintendent Dr. Harold Olin.

Olin attended seven of the eight programs at G-C schools, and even welcomed additional singers from J.B. Stephens Elementary School later Monday evening at a school board meeting.

Each program was unique, and he was impressed by G-C students for the great job they did of honoring veterans in the community.

Most families don’t have to look far to find a connection to a veteran. Olin’s grandfather, for example, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and his uncle served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Dozens of names lined flags in front of Greenfield-Central High School, and on posters in the hallway leading to the gym.

“I enjoy the authentic enthusiasm and patriotism that is so clearly seen in our elementary programs,” Olin said. “On the other end of the spectrum, I am so proud of our high school student body for the genuine appreciation that they show to our veterans. Our high school students gave our veterans a standing ovation that lasted almost five minutes when they walked into the gym.”

Local couple Ralph and Ann Bowyer said they come to the high school program annually for the camaraderie with other veterans. There was a parade of cars and a reception prior to the program. The Bowyers appreciate what the school does to honor veterans.

“Every one of the veterans deserves recognition,” said Ralph Bowyer, who served in the Air Force from 1969-1973.

Greenfield-Central’s Jobs for America’s Graduates program organized the parade and reception, something teacher Darren Turner said goes well with the business, trades and military curriculum for JAG students. The group of 37 students also hosted a clothing drive for veterans, and created the flag garden at the entrance of the building. Turner hoped the moments mingling with veterans proved beneficial for teens to learn more about their experiences.

G-CHS teacher Cliff Henderson agrees, saying any teen can learn from a veteran. Henderson was one of the speakers at the ceremony.

“They get to see these people are not different than they ar e– they all started in the same place,” Henderson said.

The event honored military families that have made sacrifices for their country as well, and he encouraged veterans to continue to volunteer in their communities.

“Their commitment to service hasn’t ended,” Henderson said. “They have a wealth of knowledge that can help these kids today.”

At Greenfield Intermediate School, dozens of veteran guests – personally invited by students – were called by name, and stood as children sang the song commemorating their branch of service.

“Let us walk towards tomorrow, still honoring them by remembering the freedoms they protected,” one student read into a microphone.

Veterans walking into Weston Elementary School were welcomed with a hand-made painting.

The gym was filled with proud parents, and children wearing red, white and blue waving tiny flags. “You’re a Grand Old Flag” opened the program, and later children sang, “I’ll wear red, white and blue because of you.”

Children beamed as they walked up to the microphone.

“The United States is strong and free because of these brave men and women.”

Bob Workman, veterans services officer and leader of the Hancock County Veterans Honor Guard, said he was thrilled to attend each event. From eager youngsters to high schoolers thinking about joining the military themselves, Workman said Veterans Day with G-C schools is always an honor.

“The city is a great, patriotic city. It really is,” he said.

This article originally appeared in the Greenfield Reporter.