GEF Mental Health Week to raise awareness, offer resources

Highlight Mental Health Week, a Greenwood Education Foundation initiative designed to raising awareness about adolescent mental health and resources, begins Monday. (Provided Photo via The Daily Journal)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (DAILY JOURNAL) — Mental health has quickly become an urgent issue among many groups — particularly teens.

A mental health week hopes to raise awareness about this at Greenwood High School next week.

Highlight Mental Health Week will take place Monday through Friday at the high school. The Greenwood Education Foundation initiative is dedicated to raising awareness about adolescent mental health and offering resources to support our students, organizers say.

Statistics provided by the GEF show that 1 in 5 teens experience a mental health disorder each year and that 37% of high school students reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless in 2021. Suicide is also the second leading cause of death for young people aged 10-24, according to the foundation.

Throughout the week, GEF will engage the student body with a variety of activities, including art therapy, aromatherapy, yoga and how food affects mental health, organizers say.

Monday’s activities include “Affirmation Card Art Therapy” and “Minute to Win It Games.” Tuesday’s activities include a discussion on how food affects mental health and an aromatherapy roll-on “make and take” activity, according to a flyer about the week.

On Wednesday, staff members are invited to a yoga session, while on Thursday students will be able to take part in yoga.

The week will end Friday with “Highlight Mental Health” swag for students and a free community event.

A Mental Health Resource Fair and Tailgate will take place at 5:30 p.m. before the football game against Franklin at home, 615 W. Smith Valley Road. The tailgate will have vendor booths from local mental health providers that include resources, giveaways and more. The goal of the tailgate is to provide resource and starting points for parents and those in the community who are navigating the mental health sector for the first time, according to the GEF.

This article originally appeared in the Daily Journal.