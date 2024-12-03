The gift of giving: Local nonprofits seek community donations for holiday season

GREENFIELD, Ind. (DAILY REPORTER) — If it truly is more of a blessing to give than to receive, then blessings abound in Hancock County.

There are several ways to give to local charities this holiday season. Here is a list of how to donate time, gifts or money to help those in need of some Christmas cheer.

(If your nonprofit is seeking gifts or volunteers this holiday season, email dr-editorial@greenfieldreporter.com.)

A Day of Love and Caring: The annual Christmas Eve event at the Hancock County Fairgrounds returns this Dec. 24. A Day of Love and Caring is hosted by God’s Open Arms Ministry. A hot meal and fellowship is shared in one building, with free shopping for guardians of children in need in another. Visit facebook.com/godsopenarmsministry for links on how to donate financially or through gifts. There are also collection boxes for new toys at several locations throughout Hancock County, including the Hancock County Public Library.

Stacy Hartman, wife of Greenfield Police Chief Brian Hartman, helps Oliver Stone, 2, with shoes during the annual Cops-4-Kids shopping spree at Walmart in Greenfield in 2021. This year’s program is coming up; donations are still accepted. (Provided Photo/Daily Reporter)

Cops-4-Kids: The Greenfield Police Department takes local children out to breakfast and then treats them to a shopping trip each December. The goal of Cops-4-Kids is to spend $350 on each of the 40 children to help them get clothing and toys they may not otherwise receive at Christmastime. Donations are accepted now through Dec. 11. Checks may be made payable to Cops-4-Kids and mailed to the Greenfield Police Department at 116 S. State St., Greenfield, IN 46140. For questions, call 317-477-4410 and ask for Dana Nance.

Holiday Hope: Blue Angel Connect provides holiday cheer to families in Hancock and Henry counties. To donate toward the Holiday Hope program, visit blueangelconnect.org.

Virtual Gift Tree— Clothe-a-Child, Feed-a-Family: Purchase gifts off of an Amazon wish list to help a local family in need. Hancock4Kids is a nonprofit organization that supports families and is dedicated to preventing child abuse. Gifts must be purchased now through Dec. 16 at a.co/jdvSc8d.

Renewal’s Christmas Store: Renewal Indy offers a Christmas store for neighbors just over the Marion County border, on Indianapolis’ far east side. Visit renewalindy.org/christmas-store to learn more and how to donate.

Santa’s Helpers: Greenfield Sertoma has been Santa’s Helpers to local families since 1948, purchasing clothing for kids in need. Those interested in donating can send a tax-deductible donation to Santa’s Helpers, P.O. Box 43, Greenfield, IN 46140.

Salvation Army: Bells will be ringing at Walmart and Kroger in Greenfield, and Needler’s in New Palestine this holiday season. The Salvation Army uses the funds donated to the red kettle campaign to operate year-round, providing meals for the hungry and shelter for those in need. To volunteer to ring bells, visit registertoring.com and sign up for a time slot.

This article originally appeared in the Daily Reporter.