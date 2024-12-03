Local Habitat chapter envisions more homes, public partnerships in 2025

Ernie Stringer, construction manager, and Christina Thaxton, board member, stand on the porch of a project home built by Brown County Habitat for Humanity. (Provided photo/Brown County Democrat/Snider)

NASHVILLE, Ind. (Brown County Democrat) — Habitat for Humanity of Brown County is dreaming big, but realistically, in hopes of helping more local families achieve their dreams of home ownership.

The organization in recent weeks detailed plans to build a greater number of homes in coming years before two forums — the Brown County Commissioners and the organization’s annual Giving Dinner at Seasons Lodge and Conference Center.

Local Habitat board chair Sue Lindborg said she was pleased by the turnout at the dinner — more than 85 people attended on a snowy night, and the organization received “a lot of significant donations to help us.”

At the same time, she said, “We’re hoping and praying to get a partnership going in this county (with county commissioners) like other Habitats do.”

Making the case

Jim Snider, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Brown County, asked the commissioner on Nov. 20 to consider donating a six-acre parcel of property at 1021 McLary Road near Deer Run Park, where local Habitat volunteers would help build two homes for local families. But that property also is desired by the Town of Nashville.

“What we’re willing to do is invest up to $400,000 for the construction of those homes,” Snider told commissioners. “And in addition to that, we’re willing to commit 3,000 man hours for volunteer and staff engagement into those properties and 500 hours of sweat equity” by the families Habitat selects to purchase the homes.

The McLary Road property currently contains a cell tower that is leased from the county, but Snider said Habitat could work around that to build the homes. He also said he hopes the organization “would like to develop a long-term partnership with the Brown County Commissioners to receive land — donated or at a discounted rate — so we can continue to grow and do our part for Brown County.

“This is a fantastic community — we hear all the time what a treasure it is — and the sad fact of the matter is people that want to live here can’t afford to live here, and that’s really the issue we hope to tackle,” Snider said.

In his presentation, Snider noted the need for more affordable housing in the county as referenced in the 2023 Indiana Uplands Housing Study that found an additional 124 homes valued at $250,000 or less will be needed by 2030 to meet the need.

“Obviously, we’re not going to be able to do that as Habitat for Humanity by ourselves,” he said, “no entity in the community can do that by themselves. It’s going to take a collaborative effort.”

History of helping

Since its founding in 1990, the local Habitat chapter has built 23 homes for local families, providing zero-interest-rate mortgages for those selected. Habitat families invest sweat equity by working on their future home alongside volunteers, and they agree to occupy the home for a minimum of 10 years before they may choose to realize the equity in the home.

Snider said it’s a misconception that Habitat “gives away” homes. Partnering with other organizations, relying on volunteer labor and selling the homes without interest helps keep them affordable. Of the homes Habitat has built, Snider told commissioners, the average mortgage, with escrow, is about $565 a month.

“In July, we closed on our 23rd home, and that mortgage is $816 and change,” Snider said. “I want people to ask themselves, ‘What kind of apartment could you rent in this community for $816 a month, and this home represents a brand new construction … 1,400 square feet and it’s four bedroom, two bath. You’re not going to be able to touch that for $816 a month.”

He said Habitat is preparing to launch its 24th build in Helmsburg, then builds 25 and 26 are planned to start in the spring and fall of next year.

“So we are committed to doing our part, but we’re going to ask the commissioners’ assistance,” Snider said.

Commissioners President Jerry Pittman had an encouraging but not qualified response regarding the McLary Road property.

“Habitat for Humanity is a great program — they’re building exactly what we need more of in Brown County,” Pittman said. “My thought is I need to look at this and evaluate that property.

“… We’ll certainly do everything we can to help you out, as long as parks and rec doesn’t need that — I don’t think they do,” he said. “… We’ll do everything we can to see if we can’t get you this property.”

But at a recent Nashville Town Council meeting, Town Manager Sandie Jones said the town had approached the parks and recreation board about potentially using that property for a new street department facility.

“They sounded enthusiastic about possibly sharing a portion of their property where there’s a cell phone tower,” Jones told the Town Council. She said there had been discussion about arranging a 30-year lease for a street department facility there, in which the town might be able to provide in-kind services for the county to obtain a reduced rate.

Jones described the discussions as “still in the talking stages but moving in a very positive direction.”

One family at a time

Habitat’s annual dinner on Nov. 21 was an opportunity to look forward to the local chapter’s upcoming 35th year while also recognizing its past successes.

Snider said the Helmsburg home will be built for a young Brown County mother and her daughters, and the year ahead also will see three Habitat families pay off their mortgages. “This is a testament to their perseverance, their commitment to this community, and to the dreams they have realized as Brown County homeowners,” he said.

Habitat said that this year it received 16 applications from heads of households ranging in age from 27 to 67, with a total of 40 children. All applicants were employed except for one retiree. Their reasons for applying included the high cost of rent, living in a camper, current home in disrepair, or temporarily living with family due to a domestic situation. One person was paying more than 50% of their income in rent.

In his presentation to commissioners, Snider referenced declining public school enrollment since 2016 that he said also argues in favor of finding additional ways to address the affordable housing shortage in the county.

He cited data from the Indiana Uplands housing study found the wide-ranging benefits that flow from home ownership . These include building generational wealth, increasing earning potential, stimulating the local economy, improving health, reducing stress and more.

Habitat families, he said, make “a long-term commitment to our schools, to our businesses, and to our community.”

This story was originally published by Brown County Democrat on Dec. 3, 2024.