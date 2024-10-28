Potbellied pig can stay in town

A miniature pig at Pennywell Farm in Devon, taken on April 8, 2014. (Photo by Hollie Latham/PhotoPlus Magazine/Future via Getty Images)

(WESTERN WAYNE NEWS) — Oscar the miniature pig can stay home, just like it says in the “This Little Piggy” nursery rhyme lyrics.

He might even pave the way for other miniature pet pigs to live within Cambridge City town limits.

At its Oct. 14 meeting, council heard Oscar’s owner, Tony Smith, explain how the federal government says potbellied pigs aren’t livestock.

Smith recently received a letter from town employees saying that livestock needs to be removed from his residence.

Thus, Smith asked council to consider adjusting the town ordinance to accommodate mini pigs as pets, or not enforcing what’s on the books.

Oscar has lived with Smith for 6 ½ years and is house trained. He’s generally indoors, but spent more time outside this summer when a family member was recovering from surgery.

Oscar isn’t allowed to roam free, Smith said, and he’s neutered. His pen has a metal roof and an insulated box.

He’s about 23 inches tall — between the size of a bulldog and a husky — and perhaps a bit chunky from treats, between 125 to 150 pounds. Potbellied pigs have the learning capabilities of a 3- to 4-year-old child, Smith said.

Smith presented U.S. Department of Agriculture information recognizing potbellied pigs as pets because they aren’t bred or raised for food or fiber. They’re considered livestock only when being imported or exported for health reasons. He’s receiving advice from Oinking Acres, a Brownsburg sanctuary that’s helped more than 500 pigs.

In addition, Smith said pet retailer Chewy.com sells several brands of mini pig food because those animals have different nutritional needs than livestock pigs.

Council members agreed to protect Oscar from enforcement of the current ordinance.

They also indicated support for updating the ordinance so mini pigs would be excluded from the livestock definition. They didn’t favor requiring an annual permit for mini pigs, saying that would be too much bureaucracy.

Town attorney Bob Bever offered to present potential revisions at council’s November meeting.

Bever noted some rules could be set, such as a maximum number of mini pigs, weight limit and sterilization. He favors the animals primarily being inside but having some outside time.

Smith said he doesn’t believe the town will be overrun with potbellied pigs even if the ordinance is changed.

“I don’t think you’re going to have to add a potbellied pig park,” Smith said.

A version of this article appeared in the October 23 2024 print edition of the Western Wayne News.