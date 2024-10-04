Richmond’s 4th Street Fair expands with nearly 150 vendors

RICHMOND Ind. (Western Wayne News) — A new organization is leading 4th Street Fair near Richmond’s downtown, and its volunteers are continuing the event’s recent resurgence by registering more than 140 vendors.

The 43rd annual event, which is the city’s oldest street festival, has a unique architectural backdrop of the Olde Richmond Historic District.

Admission is free for the festival from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6, in the 100-400 blocks of South Fourth between South A and E streets.

What’s new, returning

Rest tents, tables and chairs are now being placed along the route, offering classmates, neighbors and friends a chance to catch up.

Meals and snacks can be found at two food courts near South B and D streets.

All ages are invited to watch entertainers and browse booths offering arts/crafts, woodworking, handmade gifts and unique items.

Live entertainment is scheduled throughout the weekend. Seton Catholic students will perform the national anthem to open the festival at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by the Cardinals’ pep band and choir. RHS’ Advanced Steel Band plays at 11 a.m., followed by Durunda Tribal Dance at 11:45 a.m.

Open acoustic jam with Craig Wynne begins at noon. Elijah Batson begins at 1:30 p.m., J.A.M. at 2:15 and Atomic Kingpins at 3.

Maevyn Stone kicks off Sunday’s performances at noon, followed by Joe & Erin at 1 p.m. and Todd The Fox at 2. Cat Campbell and Brian Franks wind down the festival at 3 p.m.

The Kids Zone features new games and prizes. It will be overseen by volunteers from local churches.

About 30 organizations and businesses will offer information and services.

A list of the fair’s vendors is posted at 4thstreetfair.com.

New foundation at a glance

In keeping with the spirit of the fair’s founder, the late professor, preservationist and philanthropist Gertrude “Lucky” Ward, all proceeds will go back to the community through the recently established 4th Street Foundation Inc.

In the 1970s, Ward rescued a South Fourth house, which led to formation of Neighborhood Preservation Services and then creation of the fair.

After Ward’s passing, Senior Opportunities Services continued the festival until that organization and its craft shop closed a few months ago.

Concerned neighbors created the new nonprofit 501(c)3 foundation to keep the festival going.

Leaders say they’re committed to “preserving Richmond, one neighborhood at a time,” starting with Olde Richmond, and are open to ideas about what other areas can be served.

A brochure notes the foundation’s goals of building community, changing attitudes, creating pride, instilling ownership and empowering volunteers.

Some future projects listed include a neighborhood garbage can program, investigating the feasibility of renovating stairs to the Starr-Gennett Building, creating a historic walking guide to Olde Richmond, empowering, training and funding mini community gardens, collaborating with others on a neighborhood outreach campaign and researching the feasibility of historic lampposts for South Fourth to match historic architecture.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the foundation’s booth to see some project ideas and hear organizers’ vision, enjoy coffee and sign up for the latest news and volunteer opportunities. The first 100 will receive a gift.

If you go

What: 4th Street Fair

4th Street Fair When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6 Where: 100-400 blocks of South Fourth, Richmond

100-400 blocks of South Fourth, Richmond Cost: Free admission

Free admission Info: 4thstreetfair.com, 765-273-3311

This article was originally published in Western Wayne News.