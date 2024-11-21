School board encouraged to add AI policy

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WESTERN WAYNE NEWS) — The Richmond Community Schools board began its Nov. 12 meeting by welcoming its newest member, Michael Elorreaga, who was sworn in Nov. 7. Elorreaga replaced former member Peter Zaleski, who resigned Oct. 7 citing “irreconcilable differences” with the board.

Hibberd teacher Tiauna “T” Washington observed that RCS does not have a policy to address the usage of artificial intelligence. She cited examples of another school system where a parent is suing the system over claims of plagiarism due to the use of AI when no AI policy was in place. “I don’t want that to happen here at RCS,” Washington said.

Schools around the world are facing challenges with generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT being used by students to help with homework, paper writing and other academic assignments. Some schools have taken the approach of embracing the technology and teaching its ethical usage, while others have been more cautious and even implemented policies limiting its use.

Washington shared an example policy obtained at a professional conference, which she said could be used as a starting point for an RCS policy.

“We are facing students using AI, unfortunately not in the right way,” Washington said. “We really need teachers and students understanding how to use AI properly.”

Board member Nicole Stults wondered about opportunities for professional development training for teachers about the uses and dangers of AI in the classroom. Superintendent Curtis Wright said there are some resources in place as a part of overall cybersecurity training.

The board will consider the need for a policy for a future meeting.

Detective Pat Tudor and Officer Tyler Hobbs of the Richmond Police Department joined the meeting to express appreciation for Richmond Community Schools Transit, Richmond High School Cheerleaders, Richmond High School Girls Soccer Team and Richmond High School Student Council for their support of RPD’s 2024 Haunted House Event. They estimate that over 2,500 people came through the department’s training center during the event.

The board unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Richmond Education Association that modifies the 2023-2025 contract language around health and insurance benefits. It adjusts how any employee participating in the school corporation’s high-deductible health plan will receive benefits, shifting from paying for up to five free visits with their primary care physician to making a one-time payout of $530 into the insured’s bank account. The change is being made to avoid creating taxable events for employees who contribute to their health savings accounts. The change will become effective Jan. 1 for 2025 health plans.

Stults proposed having one or more student representatives join the board for its meetings, saying it could be an important way for the students to have a voice in its proceedings. Board member Aaron Stevens said there had been past discussions about the same idea, and encouraged developing a clear structure for how the representative is chosen. Other board members and meeting participants expressed general support for the idea.

In other business, the board discussed its approach to policy review and how related meetings are scheduled and publicized, and heard about efforts to collect public feedback as a part of the strategic planning process. Online survey feedback is still being compiled.

The board’s next business meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. The work session will be held in the old board room and start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the board meeting in the regular boardroom at 6:30 p.m. The public may attend.

This article originally appeared in Western Wayne News.