Ice from semi breaks windshield, injures driver on I-65 near Amity

A piece of ice blew off a semi and busted the windshield of this vehicle on Interstate 65 near Amity on Monday. Provided Photo/Amity Fire via The Daily Journal)

AMITY, Ind. (DAILY JOURNAL) — A driver was injured Monday after being struck by a piece of ice that blew off a semi and crashed through his windshield on Interstate 65.

At around 12:40 p.m., a piece of ice blew off of a semi-truck and crashed through a 38-year-old man’s windshield while he was driving northbound Interstate 65 near mile marker 84. The man sustained minor injuries and was transported to Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

The ice hit him in the chest and arm area, said Spenser Hunter, chief of Amity Volunteer Fire Department. The impact of the resulted in a small abrasion on his chest and arm.

Hunter said the man is “very, very lucky”

For Hunter, this situation is a fear for him and he encourages drivers to maintain a safe distance from semis when there is snow.

“Just use caution whenever you’re following semis or anything with snow on top of it,” he said.

Edinburgh Fire & Rescue assisted with the incident, which took place about halfway between Edinburgh and Franklin on I-65. Hunter said he was thankful that the Amity Fire Department has a great working relationship with fire departments in surrounding communities, like Edinburgh.

This article originally appeared in the Daily Journal.