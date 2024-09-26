Where to vote early in Hancock County

A view of the Hancock County Courthouse in June 2019 in Greenfield, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (Daily Reporter) – Early voting for the 2024 presidential election will start Oct. 8 and runs through Nov. 4 in Hancock County.

Election Day is Nov. 5.

Beginning Oct. 8, the Hancock County Courthouse will be open for early voting from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 4. The courthouse is at 9 E. Main St., Greenfield.

Beginning Oct. 14, the Hancock County Public Library (HCPL) in Greenfield will be open from 2-7 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 1; from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2; and from 8 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 4. The library is located at 900 W. McKenzie Road, Greenfield.

Beginning Oct. 21, in addition to the Greenfield library and the courthouse, four additional sites will open:

The Sugar Creek branch of the HCPL will be open for early voting from 2-7 p.m. weekdays from Oct. 21-Nov. 1; and from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. The library is at 5731 W. U.S. 52, New Palestine.

The Mount Vernon School Administration Building will host early voting from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays from Oct. 21-Nov. 1; and from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. The address is 1806 W. Ind. 234, Fortville (the site is not an Election Day voting location).

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department will host early voting from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays from Oct. 21-Nov. 1. The administration offices are at 398 Malcom Grass Way, Greenfield; parking is in the east lot.

Randall Residence, west location, will host early voting from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays from Oct. 21-Nov. 1. The facility is at 6338 W. Quiet Road, Greenfield.

This article originally appeared Sept. 26, 2024, on the Daily Reporter website.