Community conversation: How to reduce Indy’s gun violence?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly 100 Hoosiers came together Thursday night to talk about how to reduce violence in the Circle City.

It was part of an Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis series of forums on public safety. The discussion included Bryan Roach, chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and local and national experts.

It comes days after a 19-year-old recent graduate from Lawrence North High School was killed in a shooting. A second 19-year-old was also shot in a connected shooting, and he’s in critical condition.

Roach said shootings are up this year after a record-setting year for homicides last year. He said 20 percent of people in jail in Indianapolis are from age 18-25.

“Now we’re pulling guns. They seem to be triggered very quickly. There’s not much thought in it,” he said about why violent crime numbers are so high, adding that there are problems with drug trade.

Thursday night was about talking about new initiatives by the city, but also looking for suggestions from the community.

“What we’re really talking about is a change of heart and somebody caring enough about someone else,” the police chief said.

The city recently hired a community violence reduction director, Shonda Majors. She grew up on East 42nd Street and Post Road, an area that has been plagued by violence. She said her job is to help build communities from within.

“They have a vested interest because they live in these communities, right?” she said.

She spoke on the panel. Robert Woodson was also on the panel. He is the founder of the Washington, D.C.-based Woodson Center, which has helped empower communities across the country to become more safe. “Find people who have been transformed and redeemed from within the community and they become witnesses to other people that redemption is possible,” he said.

Woodson added that there are groups that are doing this already. He specifically mentioned Men’s Spiritual Boot Camp. News 8 profiled the organization Wednesday night.

“We’re not talking about how to build relationships with them,” the community groups, said Brandon Randall, the program director for the organization V.O.I.C.E.S., a group focused on helping Indianapolis’ youth. “One of my students knew three of the three homicides over the last two days.”

He said teens spend 40 hours a week with his organization but do not see the root of the problem, where they can be immersed in this violence. Randall asked what the city is doing to fix the trauma that youth are seeing.

The police chief said the city knows it’s a major issue, but something they in the past have not done a good job addressing. Now, he said, the city is working on ramping it up. Roach said IMPD officers are getting trained on mental health. He added that Majors’ new job could help get funding and more attention directed to organizations that are engaging with these young men and women.

Roach offered to speak after the event ended about ways to collaborate.

That’s the hope for beyond Roach and Randall: collaboration to create change.

There were also concerns raised about the police-community relationship after the shooting of Aaron Bailey last year.

But, one expert said the percentage of homicides IMPD has solved this year could be a sign that relationship and trust could be improving in ways. Roach said the percentage of homicides solved this year is at 70 percent rather than 40 percent last year.