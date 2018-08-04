Community Link: Diversity & multicultural affairs at IU

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week on Community Link, we discussed Indiana University’s approach to diversity with Joyce Rogers, who is the vice president for development for the Indiana University Foundation.

Why is diversity and inclusion important at IU? Also, tell us how you support students there.

Diversity and inclusion are absolutely important to Indiana University and it always has, I mean we’re getting ready to celebrate 50 years from one of our original programs that was designed to bring in more students of color. But it’s very important for the thought, for education, and as you know research has proven that organizations and companies that really invest in diversity and inclusion are better for it.

How do you support students at IU with your programs?

So we raise resources to be able to go out and help students to be able to pay for their education at Indiana University. You know, scholarships is a focus, mentoring programs, tutoring, all sorts of programs that would help students from underserved backgrounds to be successful and acquiring their degrees.

August is Black Philanthropy Month. What does that mean?

Black Philanthropy Month, and it’s relatively new, I want to say that it’s about five or six years old. Diversity and philanthropy is a huge big area at IU and so Black Philanthropy month was created to encourage more people of African-American descent to give their time, talent and treasures to support whatever organization they think important. So IU has embraced the celebration of that month.

How are they getting people involved in it?

Planning is not completed yet but we’ll have seminars, there will be articles and we’ll host a lot of different events and opportunities to assist people in understanding why it’s important for the black community, for the celebration of Black Philanthropy Month, why it’s important to give your time, talent and treasures.

