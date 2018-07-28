Community Link: Duke Energy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On this week’s Community Link, we are discussing electricity usage during the summer and how Duke Energy is working to help keep customers’ costs down with Melody Birmingham-Boyd.

What are some of the programs Duke provides customers?

Duke Energy offers its customers different tools and programs to help customers better understand as well as manage their energy cost. Keep in mind that when you set your thermostat the difference between your thermostat and the temperature outside, the greater the difference of energy you’re likely to use. One of the first programs we offer is called budget billing. It gives our customers better control over their energy spending by establishing predictable monthly payments.

We also offer online savings calculators. This is a tool that helps customers understand how the use energy. We offer high bill alerts as well as usage alerts these are very helpful to help customers see in advance when their usage is going over certain levels so they can modify their behaviors or look into what’s causing their bills to become higher than expected and for those customers that have smart meters they can check online to view their daily online usage tool.

In addition to those tools, Duke Energy also provides free home energy assessments…we provide other tips that our customers can find here or they can call our customer service office where they can find that number on your screen.

How is Duke committed to making the environment cleaner?

Duke is committed to a clean environment. For the 12th consecutive year Duke Energy received the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. We’ve been nominated 12 times. We continue to look at ways that we can provide increasingly clean energy as well as affordable and reliable energy. Across the Duke Energy fleet, we generate over 3000 megawatts of energy from either utility scale solar or utility scale when generating assets. In Indiana, we have the second largest solar generating asset which is our crane solar facility and our markland hydro facility.

You just received the Girls, Inc. Touchstone Award. Congrats! Why is that important to you and to Duke Energy?

We believe that charitable giving and volunteering in our community is very important. Our communities thrive, become more vital in terms of the vitality of the community and so we make sure that our employees are engaged in every way to help support the continues growth and vitality of our communities.