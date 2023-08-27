Community Link: Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Bill Shrewsberry, secretary, and Heather Wilson, chairperson, for the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee.

Created as a non-partisan organization, the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee, partners with leaders in public and private sectors, to address areas of concern and opportunities to advance Indianapolis.

Shrewsberry and Wilson share with Mays the committee’s history, and how the group goes about its work.

“(The organization) meets quarterly – we come together to address issues, look for opportunity, and how there are certain tests that we might undertake to make our city as progressive,” Shrewsberry said.

Shrewsberry and Wilson also discuss the Charles L. Whistler Award, which is given to a leader who brings together the public and private sectors, creates opportunity for the city, and goes above and beyond.

Watch the full interview to learn more.