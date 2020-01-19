Community Link: Martin Luther King Community Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

The Martin Luther King Center in Indianapolis provides individuals and families with resources to help them grow and enhance their lives. The center is located at 40 W 40th St and it has been contributing to the Indianapolis community for 50 years.

Allison Luthe, the executive director for the MLK Center in Indianapolis, stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk more about the organization.

“Our primary program is really around education,” said Luthe. “We believe education is a social justice issue and that everyone has a right to education.”

The center offers an after school program, a Best Buy Teen Technology center and financial literacy programs for adults.

“We’re really excited because all of our kindergartners and first graders are reading at grade level,”” said Luthe. “Which isn’t something we could say four years ago.”

