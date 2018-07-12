Community makes cards to welcome incoming Noblesville West students

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville community center is inviting neighbors to encourage students who will enter sixth grade soon at Noblesville West Middle School, where a May 25 school shooting sent a teacher and a student to the hospital.

Kaleidoscope Krossing on Wednesday began hosting a three-day card-making event at its 8th Street location, with a goal of one card for each of the 500 expected incoming sixth-grade students.

“This one says, ‘I wish you all the best going into 6th grade. Have an awesome year,'” said Alison Angel, an eighth-grader at Noblesville West Middle School.

Note after note was filled with bright colors, words of encouragement and decorated with stickers, in hopes that hopes that the incoming students will feel comfortable at the middle school.

“It’s always a big change going to a new school because the atmospheres of all the schools are different,” said Angel.

“I didn’t know if I’d have any classes with my friends or how the year would play out,” said Amanda Sochoki, an eighth-grader at Noblesville West.

Incoming students will face the anxiety and fear that follow a school shooting.

“It would make the transition going into middle school more difficult,” said Angel.

That’s why Beth Wood from Kaleidoscope Krossing opened her door to people who want to stop by and create cards.

“When they come back in the fall, they’re no so nervous about the environment they’re coming into. Just trying to make a difference and start things off on the right foot,” said Wood.

Over the first two days of the project, volunteers helped to decorate more than 350 cards.

Feeling a warm welcome is a far cry from that terrifying day, May 25, when a student opened fire in the school, shooting teacher Jason Seaman and student Ella Whistler.

“It was still one of the worst days of my life, and I’m sure so many others as well. It was very personal to me, and I wanted to do what we could to make a difference,” said Wood, whose daughter is a Noblesville West student.

She hopes to make a difference with the kind notes.

“Noblesville West is actually a really comforting place, and everyone is so kind and everything. So I just want them to know that,” said Kali Peabody, a Noblesville West eighth-grader.

If you’d like to help make cards, stop by Kaleidoscope Krossing at 185 South 8th Street in Noblesville on Friday from 1-3 p.m.