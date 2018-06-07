Community members honor RFK’s legacy in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It was 50 years ago Wednesday: U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy died after being shot inside the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

People on Wednesday night in Indianapolis remembered his tragic death and the legacy he left behind.

Dozens of community members gathered at the Kennedy-King Memorial inside Kennedy-King Park as part of a 50th anniversary commemoration ceremony.

RFK delivered an iconic speech on April 4, 1968, at the park in downtown Indianapolis where he announced the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The 50th anniversary of that event was celebrated in the same park.

Kennedy, a rising political star, was a devoted supporter of the civil rights movement. That was a key topic talked about at Wednesday’s ceremony.

Indianapolis resident Paul Page witnessed RFK’s Indianapolis speech in April 1968 and said Kennedy’s message of love over hate is needed now more than ever.

“He forecasted that it wouldn’t be solved, the whole racial situation, the racial divide in the near future,” Page said. “I do in my heart believe we have come a very long way from the way it was in that day. I’m taking for granted what he says that it will take a while longer, but I’m going to work to make sure that it happens.”

Dennis Ross also saw Kennedy when he visited Indianapolis in 1968. Ross said he believes if Kennedy were still alive today, things would be different.

“He was bringing a lot of hope,” Ross said. “Even at 13, I was just amazed at seeing him come through, because we had a lot of hope that he was going to make a lot of changes back then.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett also spoke at the ceremony and said RFK’s legacy of peace needs to be remembered in a time when racial tensions are still high.

Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of assassinating RFK. He is serving a life sentence at a state prison in California.