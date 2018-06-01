Community members step up to help surviving fire victims

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) – A fundraiser is set to take place Sunday June 3 to support the three families displaced by a house fire that happened in Beech Grove last month.

The fire claimed the life of 2-year-old Brianna Chisolm after a fire broke out in a home that had been converted into four apartments on North Sixth Avenue. It happened May 16 at around 10:30 in the morning.

Dennis Chisolm was inside his apartment with his daughter Brianna and three-year-old son.

He and his son were able to get out but despite Chisolm’s efforts to save his daughter, she did not make it out alive.

Chisolm and his son both had burns from the fire but are recovering well.

“Our son is actually doing really, really well. The doctor says his arm is healing very well. He may not have any scaring at all, he’s beautiful. He’s been a real trooper during everything,” said the children’s mother April Budak.

Chisolm and Budak say three weeks after the fatal fire, they are still trying to come to grips with life as they now know it.

“We’re trying to cope, day to day. It’s hard for both of us to say, I guess that reality has hit,” Budak added.

She added that the community has been very supportive throughout this difficult time.

“People that we don’t even really know have come forth and hugged us and provided as much as support as they can to help us. Beech Grove is just wonderful, just wonderful,” she said.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley said he is not surprised to see the community step up.

“This city has always come forward when bad things happen. Bad things happen to good people and once again this city stepped up and here we go,” said Buckley.

The fundraiser will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the Eagles Club on Main Street in Beech Grove on Sunday.

“Anything we can do to help raise money to give to the families and anything we get, we’re accepting donations of clothing, household items, bedding, monetary gift cards, everything we get will be divided up by the three families,” said Tina Bays, who is vice-president of the Eagles Auxiliary.

Bays said there will be a corn hole tournament, bounce house, dunk tank, cook-out and more. Food plates will be $6.

Clothing sizes that are needed are listed below:

Children sizes 5T in boys

Men’s size 4X

Size 14-16 in girls clothes

Size 18 in boy clothes

For those unable to attend the fundraiser, donations can be dropped off at the Eagle Club up until Saturday at 9 p.m.