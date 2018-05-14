Community mourns death of Gary Coons

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A long-time public servant passed away Sunday morning.

Gary Coons served the city of Indianapolis in a variety of roles, including chief of Homeland Security.

Over the years he played an important part in keeping the city safe during events like the Super Bowl,

the Final Four tournament and Indianapolis Colts games.

In the last couple of years, Coons shared his battle with Parkison’s disease publicly.

Community members and public safety agencies expressed their condolences over Coons’ death on Sunday via social media:

God Speed @GaryCoons. And thank you for your service to the City Of Indianapolis. May your kindness shown to others and your service oriented heart be shared by others for years to come. pic.twitter.com/EJcBqqgsDf— Michael Pruitt, PIO (@Michael_Pruitt1) May 13, 2018

Firefighter, Friend, Father, Brother, Son & selfless servant to our city. On behalf of all @IFD_NEWS we mourn the unexpected loss of Chief Gary Coons today and hope that his family finds peace knowing he was loved by all. TY for your service Gary & #RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NP8iKhrPiq— Ernest Malone (@IFD_CHIEF) May 13, 2018

You may be gone from our sight, but your legacy will live on in the hearts of all the lives you touched. Thoughts and prayers go out to Chief Coons family during this difficult time #RIP #GoneButNotForgotten pic.twitter.com/z6EAQoID9t— IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 13, 2018

You will be missed by the many peoples lives you have touched. Godspeed Chief Gary Coons. Condolences to his family and colleagues @IMPDnews @IFD_NEWS https://t.co/rlGRMEGxTd— Speedway Police Dept (@SpeedwayPD) May 14, 2018

Mayor Joe Hogsett’s statement:

Gary was a tireless public servant and Indianapolis is a safer place because of his decades of leadership. I would ask that our community join Steph and I in expressing our deepest sympathies and heartfelt gratitude to Blake, Bailey, and the entire Coons family.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach’s statement: