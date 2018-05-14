Community mourns death of Gary Coons

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A long-time public servant passed away Sunday morning.
Gary Coons served the city of Indianapolis in a variety of roles, including chief of Homeland Security.
Over the years he played an important part in keeping the city safe during events like the Super Bowl,
the Final Four tournament and Indianapolis Colts games.
In the last couple of years, Coons shared his battle with Parkison’s disease publicly.
Community members and public safety agencies expressed their condolences over Coons’ death on Sunday via social media:
Mayor Joe Hogsett’s statement:
Gary was a tireless public servant and Indianapolis is a safer place because of his decades of leadership.
I would ask that our community join Steph and I in expressing our deepest sympathies and heartfelt gratitude to Blake, Bailey, and the entire Coons family.
IMPD Chief Bryan Roach’s statement:
Today our Community lost a dedicated public safety colleague. We send our prayers and thoughts to the Coons family for comfort, strength and understanding during this difficult time.