Complete 32-game 2021 Indy Eleven schedule released

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Eleven’s full schedule for the team’s fourth season in the USL Championship was released on Tuesday prior to the season opener on May 1.

The 32-game schedule includes 16 home games and 28 games against the other seven teams in the Central Division — Atlanta United 2, Birmingham Legion FC, Louisville City FC, Memphis 901 FC, OKC Energy FC, Sporting Kansas City II and FC Tulsa.

All but two of Indy Eleven’s home games at Carroll Stadium are on Saturdays.

“We are excited that our move back to Carroll Stadium has provided fans with more Saturday home dates in 2021 than in any previous season,” Indy Eleven president and chief executive officer Greg Stremlaw said in a news release. “The balance of home and away dates across the six-month calendar should set the organization up for success both on the field and in the stands, and we cannot wait to get the season underway in May.”

The team will face FC Tulsa in its home opener on May 8. The second home game on May 22 is scheduled to be the third annual Racing Indy Night.

Indy Eleven ends the regular season by traveling to face Memphis 901 FC on Oct. 30. The format for the playoffs will be announced before the start of the season, according to the release.

The complete schedule is available here and can be downloaded here.

WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are proud broadcast partners of Indy Eleven. You can watch 20 of Indy Eleven’s regular season games — including all 16 home contests — on our networks.