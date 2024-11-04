Computer network disruption closes Elwood schools through Wednesday

Elwood Community Schools in Elwood, Indiana, recently experienced a computer network disruption that impacted our ability to access certain systems, which led to closing school Monday through Wednesday. (Provided Photo/Elwood Community Schools)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students at Elwood Community Schools are getting a mini fall break after computer network issues forced the district to cancel classes through Wednesday.

“We recently experienced a computer network disruption that impacted our ability to access certain systems. We immediately secured the network and began working with our IT staff and third-party computer specialists to investigate the incident,” ECS Superintendent Dr. Troy Friedersdorf said in a Sunday evening Facebook post.

Friedersdorf did not confirm if the network disruption was caused by a cyberattack, but said a number of services have been impacted.

“Our team is diligently working to minimize service interruptions wherever possible. Unfortunately, we are unable to proceed with in-person learning as many of our functions: door locking system, phone system, camera system, & HVAC systems are currently impacted.”

There will be no e-Learning on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. Pre-K classes are canceled and the Hinds Career Center is also closed.

“As our investigation and recovery efforts remain ongoing, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. We very much appreciate the patience, understanding, and support shown by the vast majority of you,” Friedersdorf wrote on Facebook.

Friedersdorf says parents with questions can email him directly at friedersdorf@elwood.k12.in.us.