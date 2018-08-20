Concert shooting victim ID’d as 34-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The victim of a Saturday morning shooting during a concert has been identified as a 34-year-old man.

According to police, the death of Roddrick Faulkner inside the Krave Event Center was city’s 101st homicide of 2018. It was the 92nd criminal homicide this year.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department heard gunshots at the Krave Event Center, at 6447 W. Washington St., around 2 a.m. Saturday and arrived to find a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the man later identified as Faulkner was shot in the lower back inside the club before running to the parking lot and collapsing.

Around 400 people gathered outside the concert following the shooting.

According to police, no one at the scene was willing to speak to detectives about the incident.

Detectives asked that anyone with information about the incident call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Last September, 29-year-old Terrian Dawson was shot and killed on the same property in what police believe was a fight that began inside the nightclub.