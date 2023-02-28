Concert venues hiring for 2023

Alice in Chains performs at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Aug. 20, 2019, in Noblesville, Indiana. (Keith Griner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indiana music venues that tout themselves as the most popular and largest are looking for part-time and seasonal workers this summer.

The Ruoff Music Center and the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park offer open positions called ideal for college students, retirees and other people with full time jobs who want to earn extra money.

Employees are needed in the areas related to:

Event staff (crowd management, parking, gates, ticket scanners, bag check, guest relations).

Venue merchandise (lawn chair rental, ticket upgrades, ticket sales to future shows, entrance to upgrade areas, blankets and ponchos, etc.).

Artist merchandise Department (setting up and selling T-shirts, posters, etc.).

VIP department (assisting season ticket holders and clients in the VIP Club and box seats).

Maintenance crew (night of show, day and facility crew, etc.).

The application website has more details.