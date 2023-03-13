Congressman Carson hosting Youth Opportunities Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Congressman André Carson will host his annual Youth Opportunities Fair at the Ivy Tech Culinary Center on Monday March 13 from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The event is free to attend and doesn’t require any pre-registration.

The annual event provides students and parents with many opportunities for year-round jobs, summer jobs, internships, and volunteer opportunities for young people of all ages.

Organizations involved in the fair include the Indianapolis Airport Authority, the STEM Connection, Employ Indy, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, and more.