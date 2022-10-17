Construction begins on $7M makeover of Krannert Park Family Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction has started on the multimillion-dollar makeover of Krannert Park Family Center.
City leaders ceremonially broke ground Monday morning on the $7 million project at the park, 605 S. High School Road. The park is on the city’s west side and adjacent to I-465 between the interchanges for U.S. 36/Rockville Road and U.S. 40/Washington Street.
The makeover is part of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s $45 million Circle City Forward initiative.
The makeover will feature a splash pad, a fitness room, an indoor track and a larger indoor year-round pool.
The city expects the remodeled family center to be finished by fall 2023.