Construction begins on business park facility

MONROVIA, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group says work has begun on a more than 500,000-square-foot building at the Westpoint Business Park in Monrovia. The developer says the $40 million facility, set for completion in September, will be ideal for logistics, industrial and light manufacturing use.

Ambrose says it plans to seek LEED certification for the facility, known as Building IV, with sustainable design and construction elements, including a 100% reduction in irrigation water use, energy-efficient LED lighting, and improved indoor air quality through ventilated warehouse space.

“We’ve seen tremendous demand at Westpoint Business Park so far,” Grant Goldman, executive vice president of development for Ambrose, said in a news release. “We expect that demand to continue given the logistical advantages of its location and the green initiatives we are implementing into the building designs.”

Westpoint Business Park sits on more than 550 acres near I-70 and State Road 39 with three buildings currently completed. The first two are occupied by Love’s Truck Solutions and Deckers Brands, respectively. The third has been leased by an unknown tenant, according to Ambrose’s website.

Ultimately, Ambrose plans to build up to 10 Class-A distribution buildings ranging from 200,000 to 1 million square feet.