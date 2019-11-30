Construction brings concerns for some Small Business Saturday shops

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As major retailers corner the market on Black Friday, many small local businesses put a lot of stock into people coming out for Small Business Saturday.

But this year, there are some worries.

In addition to the 30 small businesses along Massachusetts Avenue lining the streets for Small Business Saturday, you’ll see pylons and cones telling people to stay out of construction zones.

Businesses fear the orange cones could convince people to stay out of the area altogether.

Construction on the $300 million Bottleworks District redevelopment started in June.

Since then, small business owners in the 800 block of Mass Ave. say it’s deterred customers.

They say a lot of parking spots have been lost and it makes it hard for people to get to them easily.

“There is a bit of concern, this development as exciting and wonderful as it is, is presenting a few logistical issues. So we’re trying to get super creative, with how people can either use mass transit or use auxiliary parking spaces,” said Heather Givans, the owner of Crimson Tate.

Now, they’re worried they’ll lose even more customers on one of their most important days of the year.

“Especially in the colder months, people don’t necessarily want to walk as far to come into our business, so if there is not parking, people will just turn around and go home. That’s concerning to us because we rely on the traffic coming into our stores,” said Felicia Kiesel, the owner of Boomerang Boutique. “It is the biggest day of the year for us little guys. For me, I make around three times more than I do on a normal Saturday, so it is huge for us.”

Retailers say there will be extra free parking along the Trail Side On Mass building.

Small Business Saturday starts at 9 a.m.