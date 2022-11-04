Business

‘Construction climate’ affects Lafayette Square Mall redevelopment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The development firm behind the planned $200 million redevelopment of Lafayette Square Mall in Indianapolis is facing “challenges with the current construction climate.”

A statement issued Friday from Sojos Capital didn’t say whether the mall will reopen as planned Nov. 21.

In the meantime, tenants of the mall will be offered “a free, temporary space in a former anchor store” so shoppers can return. Details on that plan have not yet been completed, so no date was available for the shopping to resume.

The mall closed in late August to allow crews for extensive electrical work, new flooring and other upgrades in what’s been called the initial phase of the redevelopment. The overall $200 million project will include future phases that will feature rental townhomes, apartments, a new veterinarian office, pet board and dog park facility, and new retail and restaurant tenants, Sojos Capital has said.

Fabio de la Cruz, principal with Sojos Capital, first announced plans to transform the northwest side mall to Window to the World about a year ago.

Lafayette Square Mall, located off East 38th Street and Lafayette Road, opened in 1968.

Statement